Scottish historian shocked as Delhi turns into ‘choking death-trap’ with AQI touching 500

Delhi has been grappling with a severe air pollution crisis for several years. This year, the air quality in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram has reached "alarmingly high", with most places crossing the 500 AQI mark. Highlighting the severity of the situation, a Scottish man, who said he has been living in Delhi for over 4 decades, shared a post that has gone viral. A historian by profession, he expressed his sadness over seeing "one of the most fascinating cities" in the world turn into a "choking death-trap." Scottish historian William Dalrymple's post on Delhi air pollution has gone viral.

What did the historian say?

“Just arrived back in Delhi to find the city embalmed in an all-enveloping burial shroud of pollution. Even at 2pm impossible to see 100m across the runway,” William Dalrymple wrote.

“I've never seen anything like this in forty years of living here. What a fate for the City of Djinns- still, at its best the most fascinating of cities, but currently a tragic, choking death-trap,” he added.

He concluded his post with a pictorial graph that claims each person in Delhi is inhaling smoke, which is equal to smoking eight cigarettes in a day.

Social media’s reactions:

People expressed their agreement by posting varied comments on the post. While some lamented this deterioration in the city’s air quality, others suggested moving to other places with better AQI.

An individual wrote, “Delhi’s charm is undeniable, but the current pollution levels are devastating. It’s sad to witness such a vibrant city choked by the air.” Another added, “Straight out of a post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie.”

A third expressed, “You're adventurous. I postponed my trip to Delhi out of fear.” A fourth joined, “It’s horrendous and incredibly sad actually. I had to adjust my breathing to leave my hotel today.”

The air situation is being considered as a “medical emergency” by the Delhi government. The institutions have been urged to take “preventive measures in the interest of public health.” Due to poor air, several schools and colleges have also shifted to online classes.

