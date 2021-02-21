Hilarious to awful: Titanic's alternate ending video goes viral, people react

Titanic is undoubtedly one of the most notable films of all time. Most people are pretty well acquainted with the ending of this famous Oscar-winning movie. Since its release in 1997, the film, every now and then, has made headlines. It is presently creating a chatter again and this time due to a video showing an alternative ending to the film. The video has now gone viral with many saying that this version would have entirely ruined the movie for them.

The deleted scene was featured as an extra on a DVD version of the movie released back in 2005, reports Independent. It recently captured people’s attention – and left them not-so-happy – after being shared by Twitter user Pat Brennan.

“The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me,” he wrote while sharing the video.

In the original ending, an older Rose, played by Gloria Stewart, throws the ‘heart of the ocean’ necklace secretly into the ocean after recalling her lover affair with Jack Dawson (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) during the doomed voyage. The alternate ending, however, shows something entirely different.

Take a look:

The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me pic.twitter.com/L3vSrSb72e — Pat Brennan (@patbrennan88) February 16, 2021

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered over 1.3 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Many were thankful that this version never made it to the final cut, some wondered if the movie would have won so many Oscars if this ending was aired. A few also expressed that it looks hilarious.

"Not going to lie. Seeing footage of Bill Paxton I hadn’t seen really lifted my heart. He was great. The scene is ...awful but my god the man sells it," wrote a Twitter user. "Yeah, the solitary tossing the necklace over the edge was a much better ending. This one is cheesy," expressed another. "That would have ruined the film," said a third.

Here's how some others reacted:

it's this part that has me ON THE FLOOOOOOR 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tEJ39K9gcX — ...plus an attitude like Tupac got. (@SONSPLASHA) February 17, 2021

The squeak she makes when she throws it overboard 😂 — Cooking Mama 5000 (@trnsgndrmndbndr) February 17, 2021

So do you think with that ending it still would've won best picture and 11 Oscars? 🤣🤣 — Adarsh Rao (@adi1486) February 16, 2021

When he starts laughing I really expected him to grab her around the throat 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7JrEm3CoiF — Dan Robertapp (@robertapp180) February 18, 2021

What do you think of the video?