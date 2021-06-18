Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

If you’re looking for something that is both adorable and amazing, let this video shared on Twitter by San Antonio Zoological Society amaze you. The clip features two hippos enjoying a juicy snack on a hot day.

The video starts with one of the zookeepers patting one hippo and putting a big watermelon inside its wide-open mouth. The hippo takes the watermelon and carefully crushes the juicy fruit in just one bite. As the video goes on, the hippo can be seen sharing the fruit with its friend. The whole ordeal is too sweet to miss.

“What better way to kick off summer than a good old fashioned hippo watermelon smash?” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the recording:

What better way to kick off summer than a good old fashioned hippo watermelon smash?! 🍉🦛☀️ pic.twitter.com/zjMVARtxpq — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) June 9, 2021

Shared on June 9, the clip has garnered over 3,200 views and many reactions. People were amazed by the animal’s ability to crush the big fruit at just one go. Many expressed how watermelon is indeed the best snack to have during summer.

“Who doesn’t like watermelon in the summer?” wrote a Twitter user. “Aw, he split it with his friend,” commented another.

“I guess that’s a refreshing snack for a hippo on a hot day,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?