Holi 2021: Video shows how to click perfect pics with your BFF this festival

Holi is just two days away. It is a joyous festival filled with splashes of togetherness, fun, and festivity. On this day, many also prefer to immortalize their memories by capturing different kinds of photographs with their loved ones. So, if you’re someone planning to get amazing clicks with your BFF, then this Instagram video shared by content creator Dixita Patel will help you with some ideas.

“Holi BFF poses,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video. It shows Patel and her friend Nancy showing how to strike poses for getting perfect pictures.

The video, since being shared a day ago, has already gathered more than 36,000 likes. People had a lot to say about the clip. Many also shared fire or heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Wow, loved it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thanks for the ideas, they’re great,” shared another. “Love the BFF poses,” said a third.

This is, however, not the only video which Patel shared. She also posted another clip which too won people over.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

