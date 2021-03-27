IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Holi 2021: Video shows how to click perfect pics with your BFF this festival
Holi 2021: The image shows content creator Dixita Patel striking a pose with her friend.(Instagram/@dixitapatell)
Holi 2021: The image shows content creator Dixita Patel striking a pose with her friend.(Instagram/@dixitapatell)
trending

Holi 2021: Video shows how to click perfect pics with your BFF this festival

Holi 2021: Content creator Dixita Patel took to Instagram to share the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 05:34 PM IST

Holi is just two days away. It is a joyous festival filled with splashes of togetherness, fun, and festivity. On this day, many also prefer to immortalize their memories by capturing different kinds of photographs with their loved ones. So, if you’re someone planning to get amazing clicks with your BFF, then this Instagram video shared by content creator Dixita Patel will help you with some ideas.

“Holi BFF poses,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video. It shows Patel and her friend Nancy showing how to strike poses for getting perfect pictures.

The video, since being shared a day ago, has already gathered more than 36,000 likes. People had a lot to say about the clip. Many also shared fire or heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Wow, loved it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thanks for the ideas, they’re great,” shared another. “Love the BFF poses,” said a third.

This is, however, not the only video which Patel shared. She also posted another clip which too won people over.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram holi

Related Stories

The image is a screengrab from the Holi 2021 special advertisement showing a socially distant Holi.(YouTube/@Surf excel)
The image is a screengrab from the Holi 2021 special advertisement showing a socially distant Holi.(YouTube/@Surf excel)
trending

Holi 2021: Ad shows colourful way to play socially distant Holi, garners love

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The creative ad gives a beautiful glimpse on a socially distant Holi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP