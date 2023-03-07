Home / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar shares a glimpse of his Holi, asks netizens to guess what's on his plate

Sachin Tendulkar shares a glimpse of his Holi, asks netizens to guess what's on his plate

Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:58 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar has given a glimpse of how his Holi went. Take a look at his picture inside.

ByVrinda Jain

India is celebrating the colourful festival of Holi with full enthusiasm. While some states have already begun the celebrations, others will be marking the big day tomorrow. Amid this, Sachin Tendulkar has given a glimpse of how his Holi went.

"Happy Holi, everyone! Can you guess what's on my plate?" wrote Sachin Tendulkar in a post that he shared on Twitter. Along with this, he also posted a picture where he is seen wearing a white kurta covered in various colours. The Master Blaster is also holding a plate of food.

Take a look at the post below:

This picture was shared just an hour ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 27,000 times. The post also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

Many people tried to guess the meal on Sachin Tendulkar's plate. Some guessed it as puran poli, while others said aloo paratha with curd. Many have even wished him a Happy Holi in the comments section of the post.

An individual posted, "Let the colors of Holi spread happiness, peace, and love all around the world. I am sending my best wishes to you on the auspicious of Holi." Another person added, "Looks like some sort of bread to me. Enjoy, Sachin!" A third person wrote, "Happy Holi, sir. Big fan of yours."

