Horrible crash between truck carrying ‘jet fuel’ and cars causes huge fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike highway- Watch

A major accident happened on Pennsylvania turnpike highway on Saturday morning which caused a section of it to be blocked. Two persons died as a result of the devastating crash that involved a tanker truck carrying jet fuel and two cars. Two persons died as a result of the devastating crash that involved a tanker truck and two cars.(YouTube/@6abc Philadelphia)

Videos the incident are viral on social media in which the tanker can be seen burning while black smoke rises into the sky. In the video, debris from the crash can be seen strewn on the highway while vehicles pass by, avoiding the burning tanker.

According to a report by wtae.com, the accident happened after a car driver parked the vehicle with a flat tire in the right side of the highway. Another vehicle stopped behind it and turned on hazard lights. But a truck carrying jet fuel struck both vehicles, resulting in huge fireball that engulfed all three vehicles. The truck driver and the driver in the second vehicle died in the accident.

The highway was closed for traffic for several hours. The fire was contained by crews who sprayed foam onto the burning vehicles. As a precautionary measure, some residents who live nearby, were evacuated from their homes.

Informing about the blockage of traffic, PA Turnpike Alerts had tweeted, "INCIDENT: #PaTurnpike I-476 North milepost 26 between Mid-County Exit #20 & Lansdale Exit #31. All lanes are blocked and all northbound traffic is stopped. Motorists should avoid I-476 North, north of Mid-County Exit #20. Be prepared for stopped traffic. Expect major delays."

