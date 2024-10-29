‘Horrific existence’: Shocking video shows pregnant TikToker with 6 kids living in 1 room

A TikTok content creator has been accused of child neglect after she shared videos of her living in a one bedroom apartment with her six children and husband. Users shared videos of the TikToker asking for money so she could afford to have "as many babies as I want".(X/@MrsJellySantos)

In a viral video, the woman is seen moving around furniture in the tiny and cramped house to make space as they are expecting another child to be born soon. "When you have 1 bedroom with 6 people a "bedroom" becomes more essential than dinning room," she wrote in the video.

In the video she talks about trying to shift furniture in the house to allow more privacy for her children as they grow older. She claims that even though the environment appears cluttered she was grateful to be living there for over three years.

The video shows the children helping her arrange items across the messy room which has two larges mattresses on the floor and a small cot for a baby on the side. The family also has a cat. "We teach our kids to take care of what they have. We keep praying and pushing for the growth that we want," she says.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has received backlash from people who claimed the woman and her husband bought multiple TVs and a PlayStation 5 but made their children sleep on foam pads on the floor.

Users also shared screenshots of her other videos where she asked her audience to help her go viral so she can earn more money and have more children. "My hubby said if I can take our account viral and change our financial situation he will give me as many babies as I want," she wrote in one video.

'You can't even afford beds'

"This is a horrific existence for her children and she should be ashamed of herself. the selfishness adults showcase genuinely makes me sick to my stomach. you can’t even afford BEDS for your six kids, and you’re pregnant with a seventh?" wrote one shocked user.

Angry users also called on the authorities to take action against her and call Child Protective Services (CPS) to take her children and put them up for adoption.

"It should be a criminal offense to have more than 1 kid when you can’t afford to give them a good quality life," wrote another user.