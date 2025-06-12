Horrific visuals from site of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad show charred debris

Horrifying visuals from the site of the Ahmedabad plane crash show charred debris and broken fuselage of the Air India plane that went down minutes after take-off. Ahmedabad plane crash: Fire brigade personnel were seen dousing the fire at the crash site

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General of Civil Aviation, told Hindustan Times that the Air India flight, bound for London, had taken off from Ahmedabad Airport at 1.38 pm. It crashed five minutes after departure.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI show fire brigade at the scene to douse the flames.

Air India's statement

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Initial reports suggest it was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

DGCA sources claimed that the aircraft had just come from refurbishing and prima facie it looked that aircraft had engineering issue.

All flights out of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, have been suspended until further notice.