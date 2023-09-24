News / Trending / How cameras installed for bears helped save a hiker’s life in Alaska

How cameras installed for bears helped save a hiker’s life in Alaska

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 24, 2023 09:08 PM IST

The cameras installed for bears came in handy when a hiker got lost in Katmai National Park due to adverse weather conditions.

A story about how cameras installed for live-streaming bears in a national park turned saviour for a hiker lost in the wilderness was shared online. A video shared on Instagram documents the incident that took place in Katmai National Park located in Alaska.

The image shows a hiker lost in a national park in Alaska. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
The image shows a hiker lost in a national park in Alaska. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

Goodnews Movement took to Instagram to share the hiker's video and story. “A lost hiker was rescued in Katmai National Park this week thanks to web cameras set up to observe bears. Luckily, some 6-8 people were viewing the livestream and notified the National Park Service,” they wrote. They added that the hiker was lost when “the adverse weather conditions swept in.”

Also Read: Teen saves elderly man’s life with Heimlich maneuver. He learned it on social media

In the next few lines, the page added a quote from National Park News, which provides news on national parks across the US. “The distressed hiker spotted the camera on Dumpling Mountain and displayed a thumbs down before audibly asking for help. After the National Park service was notified by livestream viewers, a rescue crew went to escort him back to civilization—a little cold but otherwise unharmed."

Take a look at this video that shows the hiker asking for help:

The video was posted 15 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 1.2 million views. The share has also collected several likes and comments.

Also Read: Man stranded in raging flood for six hours saved. Video shows ‘harrowing’ rescue mission

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“This is one of the good aspects of social media. Kudos to all! Glad he’s ok!” posted an Instagram user. “What a happy story. So happy he’s ok! Thank you to all,” added another. “He kept his head! Getting lost sucks but he owned his situation and used resources at hand,” joined a third. “Imagine going to look at a park live feed hoping to see a bear and saving someone’s life,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out