'How can a bag vanish mid-air?': X user slams IndiGo after passenger loses 45,000 worth of items

An X user shared about his friend's experience with IndiGo. He claimed that IndiGo lost the passenger's luggage, which contained items worth ₹45,000. Not only that, but the bag also had his important documents, such as his Aadhar card, PAN card, and driving license. After the passenger complained about the incident to the airlines, he was offered compensation of only ₹2,450. The man claimed that IndiGo lost his luggage when he was boarding flight from Kolkata airport.

The X user Ravi Handa shared, "It was checked in at Kolkata airport. It never reached Guwahati. How can it vanish mid-air? Was the plane leaking bags?"

He further added, "Around a month later - IndiGo has come back offering ‘compensation’ of ₹2450. It is ridiculous. Just the bag would cost more than that. Apparently, there is a rule that the airline is liable for a maximum of ₹350 / kg in case they lose the bag. That is just adding insult to injury. If someone from the Indigo social media team is reading this - please help him out. ₹2450 isn't going to fix it." (Also Read: ‘ ₹400 rajma chawal’: SpiceJet flight delay, Delhi airport food price leaves Redditor furious)

An individual wrote, "The airlines ask you not to keep any valuables (cash and jewellery especially) in the checked-in luggage. Even important documentation like DL, PAN etc. Even a consumer court can't help here, move on."

Another person added, "Credit cards have baggage loss insurance. PS: as a thumb rule, don't put anything valuable in the check-in bag. Anyone can open your bag anytime during transit, and no one is liable for anything missing in your bag."

"My family rule. No valuables in check-in. A day's spare set of clothes is in everyone's carry-in. I always assume the airline is going to misplace my check-in baggage. My family thinks I'm weird for this. But I'd rather be safe than sorry," commented a third.