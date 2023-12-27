How did astronauts celebrate Christmas at the International Space Station? See pics

As festivities of Christmas unfolded globally, individuals residing beyond Earth's confines also enthusiastically observed the joyous occasion. Astronauts currently at the International Space Station took to Instagram to share pictures of their Christmas celebrations. These images have garnered significant attention on social media and prompted many to react to it. Snapshot of the astronauts celebrating Christmas. (Instagram/@Andreas Mogensen)

The images were posted on Instagram by Andreas Mogensen, an astronaut with the European Space Agency. The pictures show him, along with a few others, standing next to a decorated a table with small Christmas trees. Not only that, but the group also hung up a few socks with each of their names written on it. There is also a small Santa toy sitting on the desk.

In the caption of the post, Mogensen wrote, "Now it's Christmas at Space Station too! Merry Christmas from our 'family' to yours. Hope your evening was as fun as ours."

Take a look at the pictures here:

This post was shared on December 26. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 8,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several wished the astronauts a Merry Christmas.

Check out how people reacted to the pictures:

An individual wrote, "Merry Christmas from up there. Hope you'll share some photos of NYE too."

A second commented, "Merry Christmas to all of you. Beautiful picture."

"Merry Christmas to the little family on the space station," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "How wonderful to see you're having a good time and laughing. What did you eat today?"

A fifth added, "Merry Christmas to all of you up in the clouds."