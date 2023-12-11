close_game
close_game
News / Trending / 'How do I unsee this?': Netizens react to street vendor making pastry Maggi

'How do I unsee this?': Netizens react to street vendor making pastry Maggi

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 11, 2023 08:15 PM IST

While many jokingly remarked that it’s ‘time to leave the planet,’ others described the concoction as ‘crap’.

Just when we think that we have seen all the weird experiments involving Maggi, a new and more bizarre combination comes to the fore. This time, it’s the combination of pastry and Maggi, which has caused quite a stir among foodies. While many jokingly remarked that it’s ‘time to leave the planet,’ others described the concoction as ‘crap’. A few even went as far as to suggest what other strange ingredients could be added to Maggi, with one person suggesting Oreo.

The image shows making of pastry Maggi. (X/@Cow__Momma)
The image shows making of pastry Maggi. (X/@Cow__Momma)

Read| After Fanta Maggi, Sting Maggi is here. Would you dare to try it?

“This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but with a pastry in the Maggi,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The video opens to show a man heating water in a pan. He then throws in some chopped onions and green chillies. Next, he adds pastry to the pan and mixes it well with the veggies. He then brings it to a boil and adds Maggi to it. He then plates the Maggi and adds a piece of pastry on top.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on December 10 on X. It has since collected over 88,300 views. Many food lovers even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on this weird concoction.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“How do I unsee this?” posted an X user.

Another added, “What is happening in the culinary world!”

“It literally looks like crap,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “No butter and paneer.”

“Time to leave the planet,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “It ended when water touched the pastry.”

“What next, Oreo!?” enquired a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this bizarre food combination?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out