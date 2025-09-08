How heroic Peru dog saved family by stopping dynamite blast, ‘She chewed it and…’

Machis, a 25-pound spaniel mix in Peru, bit into a live dynamite fuse, saving her family. The blast was stopped, but her vocal cords were damaged, according to New York Post The hero dog is being praised after she stopped a stick of dynamite thrown into her owner’s yard, saving the family but losing her ability to bark. A Peruvian dog named Machis became a local hero after disabling a lit stick of dynamite thrown into her yard. She saved her family but can no longer bark. (@super_manchis/ TikTok)

Carlos Alberto Mesias Zarate, a journalist, said he was more surprised by his dog’s actions than the attack itself, calling the incident part of “his line of work.”

His dog, Machis, was in the yard when someone tossed an explosive over the fence one evening.

Security video shows a suspect in dark clothing throwing the device and running off.

Dog Machis bit the explosive

Machis, a 25-pound cocker spaniel mix, ran to the explosive. She pushed it around and then bit into it.

The fuse went out in her mouth. Authorities later said the device was the “kind of dynamite used in landmines,” NBC News reported.

“She chewed it and chewed it and saved our lives,” Zarate told the outlet.

Suspect arrested

Zarate called police right away. A suspect has since been arrested.

Machis vocal cords damaged

The family was unharmed, but Machis was not. Her vocal cords were damaged, and she can no longer bark like before.

“You can’t hear her bark now,” Zarate said.

Machis is still active and has become a local celebrity.

Dogs often protect their owners. In Switzerland, a Chihuahua stayed at the spot where her owner fell 26 feet into a ravine, helping rescuers find him. In another case, an older dog led rescuers to her injured owner in the woods.