How to ingrain the habit of tidiness in people? Anand Mahindra shares idea

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to X and shared an idea on 'how to embed cleanliness, tidiness and collaboration in our basic nature.' Not only that, he also asked if this can be made a standard practice for pre-elementary and elementary schools. Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video on cleanliness. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

The video he shared shows a teacher throwing toys and other things on the floor. Then, when the students enter the classroom, they quickly take a look at the mess and, immediately start to clean up the room. The children can be seen picking the toys and arranging them in a box. They also tidy the furniture and put everything back to how it was. (Also Read: Man’s insane drink-mixing skills wow Anand Mahindra. Watch)

Watch the video shared by Anand Mahindra here:

This post was shared on January 7. Since being posted, it has gained more than five lakh views. The share also has over 12,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people appreciated this idea and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "Idea is great, but rather than schools we should start these things at home first."

A second commented, "Parents and caregivers can set good examples through their own actions and provide positive reinforcement for children's efforts in maintaining cleanliness, tidiness, and collaborative behaviour."

"It is a great idea. We must have this kind of activity as a part of education," said a third.

A fourth added, "This is urgently needed, and it certainly will build a sense of responsibility among future generations towards their surroundings, whether it is their home or the public spaces. Ironically, the sense of responsibility for public spaces is missing in the current generation."

"Absolutely! Incorporating cleanliness in schools is crucial for creating a positive and healthy learning environment. It teaches children valuable habits that can last a lifetime," posted a fifth.