News / Trending / Hug Day 2024: X users embrace the spirit of the day with memes, funny pictures

Hug Day 2024: X users embrace the spirit of the day with memes, funny pictures

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 12, 2024 11:46 AM IST

Hug Day 2024: From memes to funny pictures to wishes, X users are sharing various tweets to celebrate the sixth day of Valentine's Week.

Today is Hug Day and it is officially the sixth day of Valentine's Week. It is a day when people embrace each other to express their feelings. With the language of physical touch, people also convey the feelings of comfort and security that they feel with their partner or loved ones. To mark this day, many have taken to social media, especially X. From sharing beautiful quotes to posting hilarious memes to tweeting simple quotes, the microblogging platform is buzzing with varied tweets.

Hug Day 2024: An X user shared this hilarious meme. Others posted funny pictures and wishes too. (X/@OYE_SAJID_)
We have collected some tweets that people are sharing on Hug Day 2024.

About Hug Day:

With a hug, one can express the feelings of love and affection. Though the origin of this day isn’t clear, it is an occasion that has gained popularity as an integral part of Valentine's Week.

What is Valentine’s Week?

Each year, February 7 to February 14 is celebrated as the week of love. During this period, people observe different days and use them to express their affection towards their partners.

The week starts with Rose Day on February 7, followed by Propose Day on February 8. While February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day, February 10 is reserved for Teddy Day. The next three days, February 11, February 12, and February 13, are Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, respectively. The week concludes on February 14 with the day of love - Valentine’s Day.

Monday, February 12, 2024
