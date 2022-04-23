Huge black dog tries to get on couch but is unable to do so. Watch cute video

Dogs are such adorable pets that just grow up so fast that even they are left surprised by their size sometimes. Dogs get astonished when they are not able to squeeze through or get into places that they were easily able to earlier. Like this video of an Irish Wolfhound dog that was posted on Instagram by the page Dog. The huge black dog tries its best to get on the couch where its human is sitting but it is unable to do so and it is quite adorable to watch.

In the video, the large black dog tries to get on the couch to snuggle with its human but is unable to do so because of its large size. “Who shrunk the sofa?” says the text on top of the video. The dog tries its best to get on the couch but it keeps falling off as its human is heard laughing.

“12-month-old wolfhound doesn’t know how big he got,” says the text on the video. The video was uploaded 17 hours ago and it has got over 7.78 lakh views so far. The video was posted with the caption, “He’s just a baby,” along with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video below:

“Looks like a companion you’d have in an RPG,” commented an Instagram user. “I didn’t even know there were dogs this big,” posted another. “That’s not a dog, that’s a dawg,” said a third.

The video was originally posted by the account austonley_irish_wolfhoun, a dog breeder, seven days ago. The dog in the video is named Wilson according to the original caption.

What do you think about this adorable video of the dog?