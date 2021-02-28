Huge crocodile rescued from construction site in Gujarat’s Vadodara

A crocodile measuring about 11 feet long was rescued from a constriction site in the Kelanpur area of Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday.

According to Arvind Pawar, President, Wildlife Rescue Trust, the crocodile was about 10-11 feet long and was found in a ditch.

"We received a call from a builder that a crocodile was spotted in a ditch at one of his construction sites. We rescued it and have handed it over to the forest department," said Pawar.

ANI also took to Twitter to share images of the rescue.

He added after a medical checkup, the crocodile was released in its natural habitat.

