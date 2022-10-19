Hugo Boss is selling bathroom slippers for 8,990. Would you buy it?

Luxury brands often sell their products for whopping prices to attract attention. From Gucci selling kaftan kurtas for a whopping ₹2.56 lakh to Balenciaga selling a trash bag for ₹1.42 lakh, we have seen it all. And now there's the latest inclusion to it. It's Hugo Boss. The brand is selling humble blue-coloured flip-flop slippers for ₹8,990, that too after a discount of 54 percent. And one cannot easily differentiate between the bathroom slippers found in almost every desi household and the ones that Hugo Boss is selling. What is even more interesting is that the company is offering EMI on its product, which starts at ₹500 per month. The original price of the product is ₹19,500.

The buzz around humble bathroom slippers started when an individual who uses the handle @itmedew posted the screenshot on Twitter. And as expected, netizens came up with memes and jokes about the exorbitant price of the slippers.

Take a look at the post below:

It’s a bathroom slipper dude!!!! https://t.co/7ADKEHF7HY — Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) October 17, 2022

Netizens were quick enough to pull up their creative socks to react to the post.

8990 complete honetak toot bhi jayegi — for jzee. (@deekshaaw) October 17, 2022

Earlier, Amazon listed a humble plastic bucket found in almost every household for a whopping ₹25,999 after a discount of 28 per cent. Would you like to buy products sold by high-end fashion brands at exorbitant prices?

