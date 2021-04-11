Human drops doggo’s leash intentionally during walk, its reaction wins hearts

The Internet is filled with videos of smart, silly, naughty and many intelligent doggos. While some of them are masters of mischiefs, others are the perfect good boys and girls. This video of golden retriever named Gamja can be easily sorted in the good doggo category. Gamja’s walking session with its human is bound to make you giggle and say aww simultaneously.

The video starts with Gamja walking beside its human. As the text, “New Challenge: Purposely drop your dog’s leash and see their reaction” appears on screen, Gamja’s human does the same. What happens next will leave you laughing out loud.

Take a look at the video:





Shared on April 10, the clip has over 5,300 views and several comments. People couldn’t stop gushing over the responsible and smart doggo. While some loved how Gamja picked up the leash to walk by himself, others loved the doggo’s I-don’t-need you attitude.

“Oh my gosh the grab and run off is gold,” wrote an Instagram user. “Gamja independent doggo. Gamja don’t need no human,” said another. “Excuse me, you dropped something,” commented another while trying to voice the doggo’s thoughts.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

