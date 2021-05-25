Home / Trending / Human enjoys cuddle session with ‘puppy with a trunk’, netizens want some too
An elephant hugging and playing with a woman
An elephant hugging and playing with a woman(Reddit/@theskinnywhisky)
Human enjoys cuddle session with ‘puppy with a trunk’, netizens want some too

Would you like a cuddle session with this ‘puppy with a trunk’? Redditors love it
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 07:10 PM IST

Videos capturing interactions between humans and animals can always make one happy. And when the animal is a baby, the video becomes much more delightful. If you’re searching for content that has a similar aww-factor then look no further because this Reddit video of a ‘puppy with a trunk’ is here to cheer you up.

The nine-second-long clip shows a woman lying on the ground as she gets hugged by an adorable baby elephant. “Elephant doggo,” reads the apt caption.

Shared on May 24, the clip has garnered over 7,100 upvotes and several comments. While many wished for a cuddle session with a baby elephant too, others expressed how the little one’s behaviour was just like a puppy.

“Aww, elephants actually think we are cute! They are precious,” said a Reddit user. “So cute, giant baby wants to cuddle,” commented another. “I WANT TO CUDDLE WITH A BABY ELEPHANT NOW!” demanded a third.

“Okay that’s just a puppy with a trunk,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

viral video reddit video
