Human saves cute doggo who floats away in a stream but won’t ‘alarm’ them. Watch

Most pets are very independent and like to do everything all by themselves. No matter what happens, they keep trying to manage the situation by doing something cute yet hilarious. Just like this one dog named Muffin who did not wish to cause any inconvenience to its human despite being in deep water itself. Quite literally!

The video opens to show a human and two of their dogs in a stream that is flowing and quite beautiful to look at. One of these dogs plays fetch with its human and runs quite far away towards the left of the frame in an attempt to catch the stick that was thrown to it. But as the camera pans to the right, the most hilarious yet cute point of the video can be observed by the viewers.

A dog named Muffin can be seen struggling quite badly so that it does not end up floating away in the force of the water of this stream. Its human gets concerned and rescues it immediately as it had not floated away too far. The expression on its face shows that it definitely didn't want its human to get too concerned. The caption to this dog video reads, “This is Muffin. She didn’t want to alarm you but she is in fact floating away. Really appreciate the assistance. 14/10.”

Watch the video right here:

The dog video has been posted on Instagram on March 10 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ and that too repeatedly, at how adorable this little floof is. It has also received more than 1.9 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Muffin is all of us just trying to get through life right now.” “When you have an athletic sibling and are dragged to their sporting events,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “She protecc, she atacc but most importantly I hope she float back.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Isn't the pooch just too cute for words?