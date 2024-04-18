 Human vs eagle: Video of a badminton 'match' with an eagle shocks netizens. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Human vs eagle: Video of a badminton 'match' with an eagle shocks netizens. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 18, 2024 01:11 PM IST

A video showcasing a few people "playing" badminton with an eagle was shared on Instagram and went viral on the platform.

Badminton is one of those sports that a lot of people enjoy playing. In fact, one can even easily make a badminton court-like set-up in their local parks, gardens, lanes and other spaces. While the goal is to score more than your opponent, what would you do if you were playing in front of an eagle? Sounds bizarre, right? A video showcasing a few people "playing" badminton with an eagle was shared on Instagram and went viral on the platform.

Snapshot of the human playing badminton with an eagle. (Instagram/@samruddhi_khatri)
Snapshot of the human playing badminton with an eagle. (Instagram/@samruddhi_khatri)

The video opens to show people throwing the shuttlecock in the sky. As they make a shot, an eagle quickly comes and catches the shuttlecock with its claws. This surprising video was shared on Instagram by the handle Samruddhi Khatri. (Also Read: Bird completely ignores woman as it steals pasta from her plate)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered more than two lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has numerous comments. Many people were surprised to see the game between the human and the eagle. (Also Read: Bird kicks its friend, steals food, and flies away. Watch)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "And that's how we settle the argument for why badminton is an indoor sport."

A second said, "I will buy this birdmintion."

A third shared, "He is practising his skills."

"India is not for beginners," commented a fourth.

A fifth posted, "Before the eagle came in and the shuttlecock fell on the ground, almost thought of this as a meme and a moye moye moment that you're playing badminton alone."

"Better you guys adopt this beautiful bird. This bird definitely come with you. Nice and beautiful video," added a sixth.

A seventh said, "Brother is practising his skills."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Human vs eagle: Video of a badminton 'match' with an eagle shocks netizens. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On