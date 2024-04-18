Human vs eagle: Video of a badminton 'match' with an eagle shocks netizens. Watch

Badminton is one of those sports that a lot of people enjoy playing. In fact, one can even easily make a badminton court-like set-up in their local parks, gardens, lanes and other spaces. While the goal is to score more than your opponent, what would you do if you were playing in front of an eagle? Sounds bizarre, right? A video showcasing a few people "playing" badminton with an eagle was shared on Instagram and went viral on the platform. Snapshot of the human playing badminton with an eagle. (Instagram/@samruddhi_khatri)

The video opens to show people throwing the shuttlecock in the sky. As they make a shot, an eagle quickly comes and catches the shuttlecock with its claws. This surprising video was shared on Instagram by the handle Samruddhi Khatri. (Also Read: Bird completely ignores woman as it steals pasta from her plate)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered more than two lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has numerous comments. Many people were surprised to see the game between the human and the eagle. (Also Read: Bird kicks its friend, steals food, and flies away. Watch)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "And that's how we settle the argument for why badminton is an indoor sport."

A second said, "I will buy this birdmintion."

A third shared, "He is practising his skills."

"India is not for beginners," commented a fourth.

A fifth posted, "Before the eagle came in and the shuttlecock fell on the ground, almost thought of this as a meme and a moye moye moment that you're playing badminton alone."

"Better you guys adopt this beautiful bird. This bird definitely come with you. Nice and beautiful video," added a sixth.

A seventh said, "Brother is practising his skills."