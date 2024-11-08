‘Humble, almost like a friend’: ‘Food Pharmer’ says Sudha Murty sought his help for research on food adulteration

Influencer Revant Himatsingka, popular as Food Pharmer, is known for reviewing the contents of packaged food products. He initially went viral in 2023 when he reviewed sugar content in Cadbury’s Bournvita, eventually forcing the company to cut sugar in their product. He recently shared about the “biggest honour” in his journey as "Food Pharmer", claiming that Sudha Murty contacted him to seek his assistance on research on food adulteration. The image shows MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty with Revant Himatsingka, who is popular as Food Pharmer. (X/@foodpharmer2)

“My biggest honour in my journey as Food Pharmer is when Sudha Murty ma’am contacted me to provide research on food adulteration for Rajya Sabha,” he says in a video. The clip then shows a speech by the MP during Parliament's monsoon session.

“What kind of food we eat and what kind of disease we get, we should think in the modern era,” Murty says, revealing three problematic ingredients that are mostly used in the hotel industry. She lists synthetic colour, synthetic vinegar, and tasting powder.

The philanthropist further says, “Because they look nice, it is tasty, but people are not aware that it will become a problem in the future.”

“Most humble person”

Himatsingka further revealed more about his conversation with Sudha Murty and called her the “most humble person” he has ever met.

“She is by far the most humble person I’ve met and I’ve come across influencers with 1 lakh followers with more attitude than her,” he wrote, adding, “Unlike most public figures who usually hide behind managers, she directly WhatsApps almost like a friend.”

“Excited to assist her with research during the upcoming Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha as well! Imagine if the world’s most powerful people got together and fought for what is right!” he posted and concluded his X share.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “Working with someone as inspiring and down-to-earth as Sudha Murty Ma'am must be such an honour. Her humility speaks volumes. Wishing you all the best with the research, it sounds like impactful work!” Another added, “What an achievement, congratulations. Keep it up.”

A third expressed, “I wish, someday you will become our health minister.” A fourth wrote, “Congratulations Revant! It is sure an honour to be assisting Ms. Sudha Murthy.”

Who is Revant Himatsingka?

A social media influencer, he enjoys a fan following of over 1.3 lakh on X and nearly 2.8 million on Instagram. According to his LinkedIn, he is a certified health coach who was awarded the certificate in 2015 by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

What are your thoughts on the Food Pharmer’s video about working with Sudha Murty?