Husky smacks man in the face to let him know that his baby is awake

A video of a smart dog showing how it cares for a little human was shared on social media. The clip captures the husky smacking a man to let him know that the baby sleeping in a cot is awake. This sweet yet funny video is a must-watch. The image shows a husky waking up its pet dad. (Instagram/@milperthusky)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called @Milperthusky- it is dedicated to the husky and its two siblings. In the clip, the man is seen lying on a bed with the baby in a cot near him. Within moments, the husky enters the scene and sits on the bed. At first, the dog nudges the man gently, but when he doesn’t respond, the pooch smacks him in the face.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The dog keeps doing it until the man wakes up and attends to the baby. What makes the video even more hilarious to watch is the laughter of the person recording the clip. Towards the end of the video, the dog gets pets from the man.

Take a look at this interesting dog video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over 2.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has moreover accumulated tons of comments from people.

Also Read: Nanny dog stop crawling baby from going down the stairs

What did Instagram users say about this adorable video?

“He said it’s your turn to watch the baby,” joked an Instagram user. “Aww and then he rewards his dad with a kiss. Like a good boy, just how we do them. Awww, so cute,” added another. “Millie loves all kids like her own,” joined a third. “The dog was so protective of baby Princess,” shared a fourth. “She’s so emotionally intelligent! Such an exceptional pup. A true Earth Angel,” wrote a fifth.