Hyderabad man detained for halting traffic, creating chaos by throwing cash into air

A Hyderabad man’s stunt landed him into trouble with the police. He was throwing cash in the air on a very busy road. He not only got criticism from social media users but also attracted the attention of the authorities, who later detained him. The image shows a man throwing cash in the air on a busy road in Hyderabad. (Instagram/its_me_power)

How did the police respond?

According to the Time of India (TOI), he was arrested after a video of him throwing cash went viral. As per police, he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

"Suo motu cases were registered against the accused identified as Kurapati Vamshi (23), with Instagram name Harsha at KPHB, Kukatpally and Sanath Nagar police station of Cyberabad. He has been charged with creating nuisance on the road, rash and negligent acts, and obstruction of traffic movement," Shiva Bhaskar, ACP, Kukatpally division, told the outlet.

Take a look at the video here:

How did Instagram users react to the viral video?

“Stop calling them influencers,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person added, “He could have just given the money to the lady with the baby. That would have be more helpful.”

A third expressed, “Has he lost his mind?” A fourth commented, “It is so unsafe. He should be arrested. People can lose their lives. It's an open road with traffic.”

Earlier, another video of this content creator created a stir when he recorded himself distributing liquor on the streets. His page is filled with videos that show him performing stunts that many may call “reckless.” Other than this, he also shares videos of short skits. Till now, he has shared over 170 posts and has nearly 3.8 lakh followers.