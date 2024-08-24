 Hyderabad man detained for halting traffic, creating chaos by throwing cash into air | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad man detained for halting traffic, creating chaos by throwing cash into air

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 24, 2024 03:52 PM IST

A viral video of a man throwing cash into the air in Hyderabad attracted police attention. The share has also outraged social media users.

A Hyderabad man’s stunt landed him into trouble with the police. He was throwing cash in the air on a very busy road. He not only got criticism from social media users but also attracted the attention of the authorities, who later detained him.

The image shows a man throwing cash in the air on a busy road in Hyderabad. (Instagram/its_me_power)
The image shows a man throwing cash in the air on a busy road in Hyderabad. (Instagram/its_me_power)

How did the police respond?

According to the Time of India (TOI), he was arrested after a video of him throwing cash went viral. As per police, he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Also Read: Bengaluru Police cracks down on reckless scooter stunts, 24 arrested, 18 vehicles seized

"Suo motu cases were registered against the accused identified as Kurapati Vamshi (23), with Instagram name Harsha at KPHB, Kukatpally and Sanath Nagar police station of Cyberabad. He has been charged with creating nuisance on the road, rash and negligent acts, and obstruction of traffic movement," Shiva Bhaskar, ACP, Kukatpally division, told the outlet.

Take a look at the video here:

How did Instagram users react to the viral video?

“Stop calling them influencers,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person added, “He could have just given the money to the lady with the baby. That would have be more helpful.”

A third expressed, “Has he lost his mind?” A fourth commented, “It is so unsafe. He should be arrested. People can lose their lives. It's an open road with traffic.”

Also Read: Woman dancing in the middle of speeding cars goes viral, UP Police in search of her

Earlier, another video of this content creator created a stir when he recorded himself distributing liquor on the streets. His page is filled with videos that show him performing stunts that many may call “reckless.” Other than this, he also shares videos of short skits. Till now, he has shared over 170 posts and has nearly 3.8 lakh followers.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Hyderabad man detained for halting traffic, creating chaos by throwing cash into air
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On