Hyderabad man meets Uber driver who's a single mom with 3 kids: ‘Real women empowerment’

Women’s empowerment is often discussed in speeches, campaigns, and social media posts, but sometimes it is best seen in real life through quiet acts of courage. Suresh Kochattil shared the incident along with a picture of the woman driving the cab. (@kochattil/X)

A Hyderabad man, Suresh Kochattil, shared a powerful real-life example after a simple cab ride across the city turned into an inspiring story.

What began as a routine journey between two media studios soon became a reminder of courage.

Inspiring journey: According to the post, after two drivers cancelled Kochattil's booking, a third was assigned. When he noticed that the driver’s name was a woman’s, he felt surprised and curious to see who would arrive.

During the ride, the woman driver, Nandini, spoke about her life. She has been driving with Uber for the past one year.

According to the post, she is a single mother of three children and originally comes from Vijayawada. Despite many challenges, she works hard every day so her children can receive a good education and a better future.

“Here is a wonderful example of how a lady overcame adversity and keeps working hard,” Kochattil adds.