Delivery agent climbs to 6th floor with heavy parcel after being denied elevator access: 'Inhumane treatment'
A video captured a delivery agent struggling to carry a heavy parcel up six floors after being denied access to the elevator.
A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing a delivery agent struggling to climb six floors of stairs while carrying an oversized parcel.
The video has sparked widespread debate about the treatment of service staff in residential buildings.
The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @Abhishekkkk10, with the caption, “Packers and movers not allowed to use lift by society members, and delivery guy had to use stairs to bring heavy stuff to 6th floor.”
In the video, the delivery agent can be seen carefully making his way up the stairs with a large package on his back. The weight clearly affects his balance, and at one point, he almost stumbles.
Despite the challenge, he reaches the apartment where the delivery was meant to be made.
The worker is forced to twist awkwardly, and a voice from inside can be heard saying, “Aaram se” (be careful) as he struggles to complete the delivery.
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
The video drew strong reactions online, with many criticising housing societies that deny service staff access to elevators, calling such rules unfair and unsafe.
One of the users commented, “Cause in India, labour is cheap and anything cheap, doesn't get respect or humane treatment.”
A second user commented, “Must be booked under workplace harassment.”
“Whoever these people are that made a man with a load on his back use the stairs for six floors should be prosecuted. The man could have had a heart attack and passed on. The Indian middle class's contempt for the working poor is sickening,” another user commented.