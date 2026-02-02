Delivery agent climbs to 6th floor with heavy parcel after being denied elevator access: 'Inhumane treatment'

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing a delivery agent struggling to climb six floors of stairs while carrying an oversized parcel. The video has sparked widespread debate about the treatment of service staff in residential buildings. (@Abhishekkkk10/X)

The video has sparked widespread debate about the treatment of service staff in residential buildings.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @Abhishekkkk10, with the caption, “Packers and movers not allowed to use lift by society members, and delivery guy had to use stairs to bring heavy stuff to 6th floor.”

In the video, the delivery agent can be seen carefully making his way up the stairs with a large package on his back. The weight clearly affects his balance, and at one point, he almost stumbles.

Despite the challenge, he reaches the apartment where the delivery was meant to be made.

The worker is forced to twist awkwardly, and a voice from inside can be heard saying, “Aaram se” (be careful) as he struggles to complete the delivery.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.