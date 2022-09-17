Home / Trending / 'Hydroman' of India does Moonwalk upside-down underwater, viral video stuns netizens. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 17, 2022 03:58 PM IST

A video showing a man doing Moonwalk upside-down underwater was posted on Instagram.

ByNeha Yadav

Moonwalk is an iconic step for several dance lovers across the world. While professional dancers and beginners continue to master Michael Jackson's art of Moonwalk, this 'Hydroman' of India nails the iconic step upside-down underwater in this video on Instagram. The video shows the man doing a Moonwalk underwater on the billiard table and then flipping upside-down to do the same.

The video was posted by an Instagram user that goes by the username Hydroman. The user Hydroman is Jaydeep Gohil from India whose bio reads that he is 'India's first underwater dancer. ' Gohil posted the video with the caption, "For my audience who wanted to see my version. #moonwalk" The video shows him doing a Moonwalk upside down underwater, against the surface of the water. The artist shows this incredible talent of underwater dancing without any support or oxygen cylinder. The underwater ambience looks like a billiard hall.

Watch the video here:

The video has been posted on September 8 and since then, it has amassed more than seven lakh likes and several comments from users appreciating the man's talent.

One of the Instagram users commented, "Unbelievable!" Another wrote, "The deadliest moonwalk I have ever seen. Just blew my mind. " "You just nailed it, man," posted a third. A fourth expressed, "The great thing is that we can see the smooth Moonwalk upside down. The hidden thing is that the efforts, the trials, the failures, and finally you made it possible. Good to see someone doing differently."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
