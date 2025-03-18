‘I ate roaches, birds… turtles’: Man lost in Pacific Ocean for 95 days shares thoughts that helped him survive horror

A fisherman lost in the sea for 95 days has returned home to his family in Peru. Maximo Napa, who initially packed food for two weeks, was left adrift in the Pacific Ocean for 95 days due to stormy weather. He survived on birds, sea turtles and roaches. He didn't even get to eat those for the last 15 days of his journey and starved. Peruvian fisherman Maximo Napa reacts as his brother greets him upon his arrival in Paita, Piura department, Peru. (AFP)

“I did not want to die”

The 61-year-old man said this after being rescued and reunited with his brother. "I ate roaches, birds, the last thing I ate was turtles,” he added. He reunited with his sibling in Paita, near the border with Ecuador.

“Thinking of family”

Napa revealed what went on inside his head as he was drifting alone in the vast ocean. He said that he stayed strong by thinking about his family, including his granddaughter who is just two months old. He revealed that even when collecting rainwater to survive or running out of food, the only thing that kept him going was the thought of his family.

"I thought about my mother everyday," he said, adding, “I'm thankful to God for giving me a second chance.

The Peruvian navy posted images of the rescue. One photo shows Napa reuniting with his brother, while another captures him receiving medical treatment.

The navy’s post, translated from Spanish into English, reads, “After 90 days of searching, the fisherman who had lost his way in the high seas was found. He was rescued by the Ecuadorian boat ‘Don F’ and the Maritime Patrol B.A.P. ‘Rio Piura’; the latter provided immediate medical attention.”

Take a look at the post here:

Napa’s mother also spoke to local media, reported Reuters. She told how her relatives supported her and convinced her to stay positive even when she started losing hope.

"I told the Lord, whether he's alive or dead, just bring him back to me, even if it's just to see him," Elena Castro told TV Peru, reported Reuters. "But my daughters never lost faith. They kept telling me: ‘Mom, he'll come back, he'll come back’."

(With inputs from Reuters)