Woman who survived husband's murder attempt finds strength in motherhood: ‘17 fractures, 100 steel pins in body'

A Chinese woman who defied death after being thrown off a cliff by her husband in Thailand has shared her newborn's health battle, highlighting her unwavering strength and perseverance. The attack left the woman with 17 fractures, requiring over 100 steel pins in her body.

Wang Nan, 38, known to her online followers as Wang Nuannuan, has endured unthinkable suffering, reported the South China Morning Post. What was supposed to be a holiday in June 2019 turned into a nightmare when her husband, Yu Xiaodong, attempted to take her life. His reason? A desperate bid to inherit her wealth and pay off his mounting gambling debts.

The attack left Wang with 17 fractures, forcing doctors to insert over 100 steel pins in her body. She also lost her unborn child in the horrific fall. The road to recovery was long and painful, but Wang refused to let her story end in tragedy.

A Mother’s unwavering strength

Doctors warned her that conceiving naturally again might never be possible. Yet, after years of intensive rehabilitation and multiple surgeries, she defied all odds. In September last year, Wang announced the birth of her son through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), a moment of joy celebrated by her millions of online supporters.

However, fate tested her resilience once again. At birth, her son was diagnosed with congenital heart disease. Since he was three months old, he has undergone regular medical check-ups, surgery, and rehabilitation. Through it all, Wang remains steadfast in her love and hope for his future.

“I want to assure my baby, do not be afraid, Mummy is always here, and I will be by your side as you grow up healthy,” she shared in an interview.

Her journey has resonated deeply with many, including mothers who have faced similar struggles. One woman reached out to share her own experience, saying, “Nuannuan, my child also had a severe heart issue. At seven months, he underwent a 16-hour surgery in Shanghai, and now he is seven years old and thriving.”

Rebuilding a life

Now based in Hangzhou, Wang has turned her online presence into a source of strength and financial stability. With 4.6 million followers on Douyin, she shares glimpses of her life while live-streaming baby products and snacks. Her social media has become more than just a platform—it’s a space where she finds support and inspires others with her perseverance.

Yet, the shadows of her past still linger. Yu Xiaodong, the man who tried to end her life, was sentenced to 33 years and four months in prison by a Thai court. But despite the severity of his crimes, their divorce remains unresolved. Shockingly, Wang revealed in December that Yu is demanding 30 million yuan (approximately ₹35 crore) in compensation, claiming emotional distress and loss of youth while in prison. Authorities in both China and Thailand are still working through the legal complexities of the case.

Through every trial, Wang has refused to be defined by her pain. Instead, she has become a beacon of resilience, proving that even after the darkest storms, it is possible to rebuild. As messages of support continue to flood in, she stands as an inspiration to millions—showing that strength is not just about survival but about choosing to fight for a better future.

