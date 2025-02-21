'I have a different view': Nithin Kamath on Pullela Gopichand’s ‘sports is for the rich’ remark

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his views on Indian badminton national coach Pullela Gopichand’s statement: "Unless you are rich, don't make your child a sportsperson." Nithin Kamath shared a different view on X about Pullela Gopichand’s statement, arguing that sports now offer more career options beyond professional play. (Instagram)

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Gopichand had advised parents against encouraging their children to pursue sports professionally unless they had strong financial backing. Kamath, while acknowledging Gopichand’s concerns, offered a different perspective, emphasising the growing opportunities in the sports industry.

Kamath advocates passion-driven careers

Kamath highlighted the challenges of pursuing a career in a field one dislikes, drawing parallels between academics and sports. "While I understand Pullela Gopichand's concern that 'Unless you are rich, don't make your child a sportsperson,' I have a different view. Imagine studying something you don't like or being stuck in a field where your skills could be better utilised elsewhere. The odds are that you may end up performing below average compared to those who are better suited to the field you dislike. In such a case, how can you expect job security? This issue becomes even more critical in the AI-driven world we are entering," he wrote.

Opportunities beyond professional sports

Addressing concerns about financial stability in sports, Kamath noted that even if an athlete fails to make it as a professional, numerous alternative career paths exist today. "If someone is passionate about sports, takes a shot at being a professional and fails, there are more alternatives today than ever. You can become a coach or a personal trainer. There's more demand for such people today than at any point," he stated.

He also pointed to emerging trends in fitness and coaching, citing startups like @FITTRwithsquats and @gametheoryindia, which are experiencing increasing demand. "People are willing to pay for personal training and coaching. We need a few of these to scale well, such as what @urbanclap has been able to do for professionals in home services," he added.

Gopichand’s concern over financial constraints

Earlier, Pullela Gopichand had expressed his concerns about the financial challenges of a career in sports. "We are not in a position to offer sports as a career. Unless the children are from rich backgrounds or have a family business, it is not advisable for children to take up sport," he said.