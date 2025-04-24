‘I save 1 lakh a month’: Bengaluru woman shares spending habits without ‘living horribly’, sparks debate

A Reddit post by a 23-year-old woman from Bengaluru has gone viral after she invited users to “judge me/roast me for my financial decisions.” Detailing her monthly expenses and lifestyle, she revealed she spends around ₹70,000 a month and still manages to save ₹1 lakh. Many took to the comments section to express their amazement at her earning ₹ 1.7 lakh per month at just 23.(Pexel)

“I work remotely,” she wrote, breaking down her expenses: ₹27K for a 1BHK flat, ₹199 for Netflix, ₹2K for Claude Pro, ₹15K on food, ₹10K dining out, ₹499 water bill, ₹700 electricity, and around ₹10K on gifts or purchases for her parents every month.

Also read: ‘He’s got the ugliest nose’: UK mom sparks outrage after mocking her newborn baby

Despite the hefty spending, she clarified, “I can’t pinpoint but it’s usually 70K a month. And I save around 1L a month.”

Her justification for the spending struck a chord with many: “I know I can do better, but I really don’t want to live horribly in my youth to save money.”

The poster clarified she doesn’t smoke, drink, or party. “But I love spending on mom and dad and exploring good food.”

She also addressed the curiosity around her job and salary, stating, “I had multiple switches lol, just in a year.” And for those assuming she was from a top-tier college, she responded: “I’m literally from a VIT equivalent institute lol, your college has nothing to do with your package.”

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly drew widespread attention and comments. One user wrote, “If you are making 1.7L at 23, please feel free to roast us.” Another added, “27K for 1BHK, that too while working remote? Why?”

Another wrote, “As long as you are spending for your peace of mind, keeping your parents happy and saving more than you’re spending, you are absolutely on the right track”

A user suggested, “Keep Saving that 1L with a combination of Equity, FD/RD and Gold. You will never regret it!!”

Also read: Rajasthan man’s wedding to Pakistani woman put on hold amid Attari border closure plans