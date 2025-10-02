‘I used to dance all 9 nights’: Nita Ambani gets roaring welcome at Falguni Pathak dandiya night in Mumbai

The festive fervour of Navratri is in full swing across India, and Mumbai witnessed one of its most spectacular celebrations at the Radiance Dandiya night, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre. Leading the celebrations was Nita Ambani, who joined Falguni Pathak for an evening filled with devotion, music, and the vibrant spirit of garba. A video showed Nita Ambani dancing with Falguni Pathak.(Instagram/@jioworldconventioncentre)

From offering prayers to matching steps to the rhythmic beats of garba, Nita Ambani’s graceful participation set the tone for a night. Dressed in festive attire, she was seen performing garba steps alongside Pathak, drawing applause from the audience.

Nita Ambani recalls childhood memories

Speaking at the event, Nita Ambani shared her personal connection with the festival. “I remember, when I was a young girl, I used to dance all nine nights of Navratri. It brings back so many beautiful memories,” she said. She also spoke about her long association with Falguni Pathak, adding, “I’ve known Falguni for 25 years.”

Navratri, celebrated over nine days, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and involves fasting, prayers, and evening performances of garba and dandiya. Cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Mumbai transform into cultural hotspots, with music, traditional attire, and spirited dancing at the heart of the festivities.

The Ambani family has long been known for celebrating Indian traditions with grandeur, and this year was no different. Nita Ambani’s brief but energetic garba steps with Falguni Pathak became one of the highlights of the Radiance Dandiya event, which was held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Navratri celebrations

Navratri is not just a religious festival but a celebration of life and devotion. Each day honours a different form of Goddess Durga, with specific rituals, colours, and offerings adding to the richness of this spiritual journey.