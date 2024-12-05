‘I want to be a virgin again’: Brazilian influencer wants to spend 16 lakh on this risky surgery

A Brazilian influencer plans to spend as much as $19,000 ( ₹16 lakh) to become a “virgin again” through a vaginal rejuvenation operation. 23-year-old Ravena Hanniely told Jam Press that she decided to cosmetically turn back time on her sex life. 23-year-old Ravena Hanniely has decided to cosmetically turn back time on her sex life.(Instagram/ravenahanniely.jobs)

“The procedure holds a special meaning for me,” she said, adding that the surgery “symbolises a fresh start in my personal and professional life."

What is hymenoplasty?

The procedure called a hymenoplasty is also known as a hymen repair. Through the surgery, a doctor sews together the torn edges of the hymen with dissolvable stitches. “I want to become a virgin again,” she declared. “This is for my self-esteem and for personal reasons that have always been important to me.”

However, she said the procedure has psychological benefits adding that: “It’s about how a woman feels and what she wants for herself.”

Doctor warns of risks

However, a doctor has warned that the the hymenoplasty is not the sexual fountain of youth that it’s projected to be by the model. She said that while the procedure is a “cosmetic surgery,” it’s more “symbolic” and cannot actually restore someone’s virginity.

The doctor added that this virginity reversal is risky as the patient is prone to infection and scarring. She could also suffer minor bleeding and irregular healing during and after the procedure.

“It also raises huge ethical questions and patients should be encouraged to be empowered to make their own ethical choice rather than feeling forced due to societal pressures. Informed consent is critical as these decisions intersect with cultural and psychological dimensions," the doctor said.

However, the Brazilian model has decided to stick to her decision. “Unfortunately, not everyone can understand or support such intimate choices. We need to stop judging and start respecting these decisions," she said.