‘I was blown away’: Sridhar Vembu on how AI boosted a single engineer’s productivity at Zoho

Sridhar Vembu, co founder and Chief Scientist of Zoho, has shared a compelling example of how artificial intelligence is transforming software development, after an internal demonstration left him, in his own words, “blown away”. Sridhar Vembu said an engineer at Zoho built a powerful security tool in a month using AI. (Image via Twitter)

A quiet experiment with big results In a post on X, Vembu revealed that a senior engineer from Zoho’s R and D team had independently built an advanced assembly and machine code security tool in his spare time, without management even being aware of the effort. Sharing the experience, Vembu wrote, “Yesterday one of our experienced engineers who works in my R&D team, showed me an assembly and machine code security tool he built in his spare time over the past month. I did not know he was building it. I was blown away by the depth and breadth of the tool.”

What stood out even more was the speed of development. According to Vembu, “He has developed this alone, in a month, what a team of 3 to 4 would have taken a year at least.” The engineer attributed this leap in productivity to the Opus 4.5 AI model, which he described as transformative. Vembu added, “Until that model, he was not all that enthusiastic about AI generated code but now he has revised his opinion.”

Zoho’s culture of experimentation Vembu used the moment to underline Zoho’s internal culture, saying, “This is how we learn in Zoho we let smart people experiment and find new path ways.” He also reflected on the broader shift underway in the software industry, noting, “Anyway, powerful machine looms have arrived for software development challenging the handloom weavers that we have been in software and the implications are enormous.”

Acknowledging the pressure this change brings, he concluded candidly, “At Zoho, we have our work cut out, and as Chief Scientist, I am under pressure. Wish us luck.”

Take a look here at the post: