‘I was laughing for like 10 minutes’: D Gukesh picks his favourite Magnus Carlsen table slam meme

A moment from a match between Magnus Carlsen and D Gukesh went viral where the Norwegian was seen slamming a table after losing to the Indian chess prodigy. What followed next was a flood of memes that took over social media. In a recent interview, Gukesh opened up about the meme he liked the most, adding that it left him laughing for “more than 10 minutes.” D Gukesh’s reaction to Magnus Carlsen table slam memes has left the internet chuckling. (File Photo)

During the interview, the host says that he can’t go through Instagram without seeing the hilarious table slam moment recreated by people in different situations.

While watching the memes, Gukesh pointed out the one that left him laughing. It shows a cat sitting on the table getting shocked by Carlsen slamming the table. “I was laughing for like 10 minutes,” the chess player adds.

How did people react?

An individual wrote, “I love the traffic police meme.” Another added, “My feed is still full of those memes.” A third remarked, “My whole feed is blessed with this meme.” A fourth added, “So wholesome, I love it.” Several reacted to the video using laughing out loud emojis.

D Gukesh on Magnus Carlsen’s table slam moment:

“It's not only about the moves; some people get attracted to the emotions, and all the memes and stuff really help. I'm glad I could contribute,” Gukesh told Take Take Take.

“But it (beating Gukesh) mattered a lot to him. Even if all the other games he's kind of going through emotions (here) But in this game (against Gukesh), I think something he wanted to establish. He wanted to draw some line in the sand and tell all these kids 'hang on a few years', whatever. But this meant a lot. I think a 2-0 (win against Gukesh) here, he would have been very, very happy,” said Viswanathan Anand, justifying Carlsen’s gesture.