‘Magnus was distracted by curry scent’: Instead of applause, D Gukesh’s win video draws racist hate on TikTok

A video of when D Gukesh sealed a win against Magnus Carlsen is going viral on social media. It shows the moment Carlsen banged a table in frustration after losing to the 18-year-old Indian in Norway Chess 2025. However, some social media users, instead of just celebrating the Indian champion, have flooded the comments section with racist remarks. Many users targeted Gukesh’s nationality with xenophobic and derogatory comments, sparking outrage online. World Champion D Gukesh sealed a victory against former World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess. (X/@JP Nadda)

An NRI pointed it out in an X post and wrote, “Can I ask why isn’t @NorwayChess moderating its TikTok account, despite repeated racist comments targeting Gukesh? These comments are visible, liked by thousands, and consistently appear at the top.” The individual further shared a screenshot of a remark under the video that reads, “Magnus was distracted by the curry scent (sic).”

How did social media react?

People had a lot to say about this post. An individual remarked, “West hates Indians, they always did.” Another added, “They encourage racism against Indians.”

A third expressed, “No worries. The whole world hates India's rise. Who cares about trolls? Let them waste their time and mind.” A fourth wrote, “They can't accept the fact an Indian talent got over the top. Nobody from the West is complaining about Magnus' attitude, saying it's all. It's pure jealousy.”

The 18-year-old sealed a surprising win against the World No. 1 in their Round 6 face-off. Initially, Gukesh was in a losing position. However, after a blunder by Carlsen, the Indian clinched a win against the Norwegian.

Gukesh’s grandfather on Carlsen’s table banging:

Gukesh’s grandfather, Shankar Rajesh, defended Carlsen by saying, “That is natural.” He continued, “He will be relaxed, and he will be practising.”

Talking about his grandson’s win, he told ANI, “One of the major achievements which he hadn’t achieved before, he achieved now. Gukesh has now beaten Magnus Carlsen as well. There is no pressure on him now.”