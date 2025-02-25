IAS officer emails B-school alumni list over Zomato spillage issue: ‘Need contact details of senior manager’

An IAS officer purportedly emailed the entire alumni list of a top business school over a Zomato spillage issue, requesting the contact details of a senior Zomato executive. A screenshot of the email has surfaced on the social media platform X, where it has polarised opinion. An IAS officer emailed the alumni list of a top business school over a Zomato issue (REUTERS)

According to the X account that first posted the screenshot, the IAS officer is himself an alumnus of the business management school. The X account, named “Corporate Majboor”, criticised the bureaucrat for spamming the alumni mailing list with his request for the contact details of a senior Zomato manager.

“If you wondered how our IAS officers work, this dude after his B-School joins IAS only to spam the mailing list with the most wahiyat (nonsense) concerns,” the X account wrote.

IAS officer’s email

In his email, the B-school graduate and IAS officer explained that a family member in Gurgaon experienced a spillage issue while ordering from Zomato. However, both Zomato and the restaurant from which they ordered refused to shoulder responsibility for the incident.

“I need the contact details of a senior Zomato manager responsible for delivery and restaurant listings,” the IAS officer allegedly wrote in his email to former batchmates.

“This is regarding my family member's recent order from Chicago Pizza in Gurgaon via Zomato, where the soft drinks were spilled due to poor packaging. Both the Zomato chat support and the restaurant owner refused to take responsibility, instead shifting the blame to the delivery boy,” he explained.

“Despite the evident packaging issue, the restaurant denied any fault and even stated, ‘If you want to complain about us to Zomato, go ahead’,” the bureaucrat claimed.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

While sharing the screenshot, the X account blurred out the name of the IAS officer.

The reactions

The email proved polarising on X, where some said there was nothing wrong with an IAS officer using the resources at his disposal to address a complaint. Others, however, called it a misuse of power.

“If he can mail this to his batch, imagine the kind of mails he'll be writing to his staff there!” wrote one X user.

“Bureaucracy yields power in democracy because they are neither answerable nor elected,” another opined.

However, a third X user wrote: “So? What is wrong with it? It's good that he is on it. You spend money for services, it isn't for free. I thank him for doing this because he can get things right for even other customers.”

In agreeing with him, another X user added: “Bahut shi kiya,these delivery apps have started to suck lately, they will keep shifting responsibility and god forbid you have to talk to their customer care. It always goes to some automated voice and this might be most wahiyat concern for you but this is surely most wahiyat customer service.”