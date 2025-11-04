IAS officer shares inspiring UPSC journey, says 'real victory is when you don't quit'

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pari Bishnoi has opened up about her journey to cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination - one that many aspirants will find inspiring. In an Instagram video, Bishnoi recounted the emotional, physical and mental challenges she faced after failing her first attempt in 2017, and how she transformed her life to achieve success. Bishnoi cleared the UPSC exam in 2019, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 30. (Instagram/@pari.bishnoii)

Bishnoi shared that after her initial failure, she returned to her hometown in Rajasthan, where she experienced isolation, stress and declining health. She revealed that she turned to stress eating, which led to a 45 kg weight gain, leaving her physically exhausted and emotionally overwhelmed.

Her journey then took a turn when she received an interview call for a subsequent UPSC attempt. This was the moment she decided she was fighting not just for a rank, but for herself, she said.

Bishnoi revealed that she adopted a disciplined lifestyle, started lifting weights, eating a balanced diet and prioritising her mental well-being. The transformation helped her regain confidence and focus.

Then, in 2019, she finally cleared the exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 30. Reflecting on her journey, she wrote, “The real victory is when you don’t quit. If you’re in a dark place right now — you’re not stuck, you’re not broken. You can change your life. It’s completely in your own hands.”

Social media reactions

Her post resonated widely online, drawing appreciation from aspirants and followers.

One Instagram user commented, “Ma’am, you are an inspiration. I almost quit, convinced that failure was all I deserved. But you reminded me that one person’s belief can bring back hope.”

Another wrote, “Some battles aren’t fought to prove others wrong, but to prove yourself right.”

“Things happen truly when you isolate & work on yourself! Congratulations,” commented a third user.

