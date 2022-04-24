IAS officer shares photo that will make you nostalgic about the 90s. See

If you are a 90s kid then you would definitely remember the birthday parties that you threw and attended as kids. The parties used to a simple affair with the snacks being served such as samosa, gulab jamun, biscuits and cold drinks. There wasn’t anything extravagant about the parties and it consisted of playing games and dancing. In a post that will make you nostalgic, IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a photo of snacks that will make you relive those memories.

The photo was shared by the IAS officer on Sunday and it has got over 8,000 likes so far. The photo consists of snacks such as samosa, gulab jamun, biscuits and namkeen being served in paper plates. “80s - 90s Kid’s Birthday Party Snacks,” he captioned the photo.

See the post below:

80s - 90s Kid’s Birthday Party Snacks.❤️ pic.twitter.com/jtaS1NdwLB — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 24, 2022

“N gifts were sketch pen, pencil colours, pencil box,” replied a Twitter user. “Samosa and Gulab Jamun still favourite at my place!” posted another user. “So many times, the celebration used to be last minute when parents were informed that friends are here for birthday with gifts. Pencil boxes, pencil rubbers, Geometry box. It was fun,” said a third. “And one piece of pastry in the same plate that eventually mixed with namkeen, cookie and samosa,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts about this nostalgic post and does it make you remember your childhood?