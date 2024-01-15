IAS officer slams British Airways, asks if they follow 'racist policies'

IAS officer Ashwini Bhide took to X to share her experience with Britsh Airways, which left her unhappy. In her tweet, she asked the airlines if they followed any 'discriminatory or racist' policies. But why? She claimed that the airlines downgraded her premium economy seat over a 'false pretext'. Since she made the tweet, it has garnered significant attention. British Airways has also reacted to the post. British Airways parent IAG, Air France-KLM benefit from bumper summer travel demands. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo)

“Are you cheating or following discriminatory/racist policies @British_Airways? How come you downgrade a premium economy passenger at the check-in counter on the false pretext of overbooking without even paying the price difference and forget about compensation? I've been told this is a common practice by BA @CSMIA Mumbai,” wrote Bhide in her tweet. (Also Read: Air India flyer appalled over ‘veg meal with chicken pieces’; airline apologises)

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Take a look at her post here:

This post was shared on January 13. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The post also has close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments. British Airways also took the comments section and apologised. (Also Read: British Airways attendant dies in front of passengers just before take off)

Here’s how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Taking money for premium class and not paying back after downgrade is cheating. BA should be fined."

A second commented, "The last I travelled with

@British_Airways was in 1996. Had a similar miserable experience and have stopped flying with them ever since."

A third posted, "@British_Airways their customer service is by far the worst compared with other airlines. We had a similar experience of downgrading just before the check-in from business to premium economy. BA Staff was rude and impatient."

"How overbooking happens that I never understand. They have software, and seats are fixed I guess," posted a fourth.