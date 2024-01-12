close_game
News / India News / Air India flyer appalled over 'veg meal with chicken pieces'; airline apologises

Air India flyer appalled over ‘veg meal with chicken pieces’; airline apologises

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2024 09:38 AM IST

The passenger was disappointed by the airline's action which she said was not in commensuration with her sentiments being hurt by the incident.

The Calicut-Mumbai Air India plane served an in-flight vegetarian meal “with chicken pieces in it”, a flyer named Veera Jain alleged while also complaining about the delay in take-off of the Mumbai-bound flight. The passenger also explained her experience in the past with the same airline, which she said was also delayed in taking off.

Pictures shared by the flyer show chicken pieces in a vegetarian meal.
Pictures shared by the flyer show chicken pieces in a vegetarian meal.(X/Veera Jain)

“I would suggest everyone- Please check thoroughly what you consume on a flight. After two extremely delayed flights (Mum-Kozhikode on 4th Jan and return on 8th Jan) and nonveg served, I have lost trust in all of the airline food now,” Jain wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also read: Air India passenger recounts ordeal, suffered through ‘horrible odour, stabbing toenails'

Jain said she had informed the cabin supervisor about the issue, who then apologised to her and informed her that similar complaints were also received from other passengers. However, she expressed disappointment that no action was taken to inform other flyers having vegetarian meals.

Responding to the post on X, Air India suggested Jain delete the post detailing flight credentials and share them in a personal message in order to avoid misuse. Jain said the airline had given her apologies on the direct message box, which she found insufficient for “hurting sentiments”.

“For the issue raised, they have only given me apologies via DM. I don't understand how they do not realise that this is a case of hurting sentiments. Imagine not making the payment right when booking their flight and later just apologizing for it continuously," she said.

