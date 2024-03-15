 IAS Supriya Sahu feeds calves from the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
IAS Supriya Sahu feeds calves from the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 15, 2024 11:05 PM IST

IAS Supriya Sahu urged people to visit the Theppakadu Elephant Camp, home to the calves featured in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu visited Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and fed some elephants under the care of mahouts and cavadys. She also fed the calves who were featured in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. Sahu even shared a video of herself feeding the elephants and urged people to plan their next trip to this elephant camp located in Tamil Nadu.

The image shows IAS Supriya Sahu feeding the calves featured in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. (X/@supriyasahuias)
The image shows IAS Supriya Sahu feeding the calves featured in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. (X/@supriyasahuias)

"No trip is complete to Nilgiris without meeting Bommi and Raghu who are growing up fast at our Theppakadu Elephant Camp under the loving care of our committed Mahouts and Cavadys. Take your kids this summer to Mudumalai to meet these beautiful young elephants," wrote Supriya Sahu while sharing a video on X. The clip shows Sahu feeding sugarcane to the elephants at the camp.

Watch the video shared by the IAS officer here:

The video was shared on March 15 on X. It has since collected over 25,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here's how people reacted to the video here:

"They are divine beings," posted an individual.

Another added, "Amazing."

"Such a lovely video! Baby seems to be saying: 'Hmm looks like you wanna give me one more cane. Wait, let me handle it'," shared third.

A fourth commented, "So heartwarming to watch this. Your motherly instincts seem to be flowing towards the two cuties. Raghu seems to know that his name is Raghu. Smart fellow."

"Nilgiris is always in the mind and heart," wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, "Aww. So cute."

"Meet Bommi and Raghu this summer at Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai. The cutest elephants you'll ever see!" expressed a seventh.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / IAS Supriya Sahu feeds calves from the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. Watch
