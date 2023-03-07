Home / Trending / 'Identity theft': Kusha Kapila reacts to her fake profile on Bumble, shares screenshots

'Identity theft': Kusha Kapila reacts to her fake profile on Bumble, shares screenshots

Published on Mar 07, 2023 04:27 PM IST

After someone made a fake profile of Kusha Kapila on the dating app Bumble, the actor took to Twitter to express her concern.

ByVrinda Jain

Popular social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila recently took to Twitter to share that someone had created a fake profile of hers on Bumble. In the tweet, Kapila shared the screenshots of the fake profile, which went by the name 'Sanna' and questioned about it.

"Wdyt is Sanna's favourite colour? Why does she spell her name with two Ns? What's her fave genre of music? Does she believe in love? Does she like AP Dhillon? Questions that will keep me up at night other than identity theft," wrote Kusha Kapila as she shared the post. Along with these, there were also two screenshots of the fake profile.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 34,000 times and has close to 700 likes. Many people have even reacted to the share.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments section said, "This is troubling - Dating (& marriage) apps pride themselves in their security and safety measures. Interestingly, in B's T&Cs regarding Profile Verification, there is no mention of this being mandatory, only that "From time to time, we require users to verify themselves." A second person added, "What the actual hell!" "Identity theft is not a joke, Sanna," posted a third.

