News / Trending / IFS officer warns tourists after elephant chases men in heart-stopping video, says 'when in a wildlife area…'

IFS officer warns tourists after elephant chases men in heart-stopping video, says ‘when in a wildlife area…’

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 04, 2024 12:23 PM IST

After a video of tourists being chased by an elephant went viral, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan urged tourists to exercise caution while exploring wildlife areas.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to X to share a hair-raising video of an elephant chasing two men in a forest area. Alongside, he shared a piece of advice to tourists exploring wildlife areas.

The image shows an elephant chasing men in a forest area. (X/@ParveenKaswan)
The image shows an elephant chasing men in a forest area.

“This person was just lucky. But never take this risk when in a wildlife area. Don’t get out of the vehicle or go close to wild animals. It is said to be from Kerala,” wrote IFS Parveen Kaswan while sharing a video on X.

The video opens to show an elephant charging at two men on a road. As the video goes on, one of the men loses his footing and falls to the ground. Soon, the elephant stops and leaves them unharmed.

Watch the video shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan here:

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @wayanadgram with the caption, “The shocking scene that happened near Muthanga was captured by Sawad, a native of Kannothumala and an IT engineer in Qatar. The incident happened on January 31 while on the way to Ooty with the family. Sawad released the video warning about the precautions to be taken while travelling on the canal path.”

The tweet, since being shared on February 2, has accumulated over 47,700 views and over 900 likes. Many even retweeted the post and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

“Just last week we crossed this road. All the elephants were peaceful. What was the trigger for the elephant here?” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Thank you, Parveen, for this reminder.”

“This is what happens when you try to encroach into their home! Leave the animals alone. Let them live,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

