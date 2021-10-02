Home / Trending / IIFA shares ‘spot the difference’ post featuring Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan
trending

IIFA shares ‘spot the difference’ post featuring Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan

The image involving Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan dates back to the 20th edition of IIFA. &nbsp;(Instagram/ iifa)
The image involving Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan dates back to the 20th edition of IIFA.  (Instagram/ iifa)
Published on Oct 02, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Copy Link
By Shreya Garg

No matter how old one gets, fun games like 'spot the difference' never fail to attract people into taking out time and solving them. Also, it's interesting how people often don't let go of the puzzle until they manage to find all the answers. Recently, IIFA shared one such fun ‘spot the difference’ post on its official Instagram page. And, the share has now intrigued people.

The post carries a collage of two similar looking images of Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan. The image dates back to the 20th edition of the IIFA.

"1 picture. 5 differences. Can you spot them all?," reads the caption of the post. Well, it's sure a tricky one.

Take a look at the post:

+

It has garnered over 17,500 likes and counting. Interestingly, the post has received many similar answers. "IIFA, hair colour, nail polish, ring, lipstick,” wrote one user. Several others shared similar answers.

Did you manage to spot all the differences correctly?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iifa awards
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out