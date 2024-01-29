 IIM graduate shares letter his mom sent during first year of college. See pic | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / IIM graduate shares heartwarming letter his mom sent during first year of college. See pic

IIM graduate shares heartwarming letter his mom sent during first year of college. See pic

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 29, 2024 08:20 PM IST

The heartwarming yet brief letter shared by IIM alumnus that his mom sent him caught people’s attention and received numerous comments.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C), took to X to share a picture of a letter his mother had sent him during his first year of MBA in Finance and Marketing in 2007. The letter was written in Tamil, and the man translated it into English. The heartwarming yet brief letter caught people’s attention on social media and received numerous comments from netizens.

The letter, written in Tamil, was shared by the IIM alumnus on X. (X/@swamikrish2001)

“Amma’s letter to me when I was at IIM first year,” wrote Srikrishna Swaminathan while sharing the letter on X. In the next few lines, he shared what his mother wrote in the letter. It reads, “Call home, study, don’t waste time, think of Bhagawan [God] and Wednesday is Gayathri Japam. Appa is fine. Love, Amma.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

The tweet was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected over 64,900 views and still counting. In addition to this, the letter has received numerous likes and retweets. A few X users even took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Mom’s love,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Adorable! I also have one such letter from mom when I left home for college the first time.”

“No one can beat moms,” posted a third.

A fourth expressed, “Reminds me of my college days from 1984 to 1988. Age of no phone, no emails, no WhatsApp. We used to look at the floor after opening the room door to check if we got a letter.”

“Loved the brevity,” shared a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “Simple and powerful words, sir!”

What are your thoughts on this?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

