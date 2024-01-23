IIT-Delhi alumnus, 33, resigns from London job for early retirement in India

An alumnus of IIT-Delhi quoted Robert Frost’s poem on Reddit, “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less travelled by, and that has made all the difference,” and shared why he decided to take retirement at the age of 33. He also listed a few reasons for quitting his London job and coming back to India. The man who left his job in London and returned to India claimed that his total compensation grew significantly, starting at ₹ 35 lakhs in 2013 and reaching 3.5 lakh GBP in 2023. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

According to the Reddit post, the 33-year-old Redditor started his career as a quantitative analyst in an investment bank and worked there for four years. After that, he worked in another investment bank in London for five years before taking up a tech job in the same city for two years. “Mid last year I decided to move back to India. Realised I could make 2Cr+ annually. However, given how low the burn rate in India was going to be, I felt it was the best time to do something bigger with life and hang my employee hat,” he added.

He claimed that over the course of his 11-year career, his total compensation grew significantly, starting at ₹35 lakhs in 2013 and reaching 3.5 lakh GBP by 2023.

After deciding to retire early, he calculated his annual expenses. He shared, “I decided I will live with my parents for some time, as I hadn’t lived with them for the last 15 years, and don’t know when I will get an opportunity like this again. Due to this, my burn rate is currently lower than X (0.25-0.5X). My biggest recurring expenses are cabs, restaurants and a gym membership. One-off expenses are flights to visit people in other parts of India and projects like a recent wardrobe upgrade.”

He also stressed the importance of prioritising health, relationships and wealth. “The more I think about it, the more I feel that there are mostly 3 main meta-priorities in life: health, relationships and wealth. I’m prioritising health and relationships a lot more now,” he expressed.

The Reddit user also shared his long-term goals, which include ‘finding a partner’, ‘starting a family’ and ‘adopting 1000 kids’.

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

The post was shared four days ago on Reddit. Since then, it has collected over 300 upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions below:

“I thought ‘it can’t get better than this’ while reading every paragraph and he proved me wrong in the next one,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Such a great journey! This is beautiful to read. All the best.”

“Congratulations and good luck! I’m a few years behind you, but on a (hopefully) similar trajectory, this was uncannily inspiring,” shared a third.

A fourth wrote, “I’m jealous of people who graduated in 2013. Their careers overlapped with the market’s longest bull run. Damn lucky.”