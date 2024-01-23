IIT-Delhi alumnus, 33, resigns from London job for early retirement in India
IIT-Delhi alumnus also listed a few reasons for quitting his London job and returning to India.
An alumnus of IIT-Delhi quoted Robert Frost’s poem on Reddit, “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less travelled by, and that has made all the difference,” and shared why he decided to take retirement at the age of 33. He also listed a few reasons for quitting his London job and coming back to India.
Read| She called in sick to work, ended up sharing a flight with boss
According to the Reddit post, the 33-year-old Redditor started his career as a quantitative analyst in an investment bank and worked there for four years. After that, he worked in another investment bank in London for five years before taking up a tech job in the same city for two years. “Mid last year I decided to move back to India. Realised I could make 2Cr+ annually. However, given how low the burn rate in India was going to be, I felt it was the best time to do something bigger with life and hang my employee hat,” he added.
He claimed that over the course of his 11-year career, his total compensation grew significantly, starting at ₹35 lakhs in 2013 and reaching 3.5 lakh GBP by 2023.
After deciding to retire early, he calculated his annual expenses. He shared, “I decided I will live with my parents for some time, as I hadn’t lived with them for the last 15 years, and don’t know when I will get an opportunity like this again. Due to this, my burn rate is currently lower than X (0.25-0.5X). My biggest recurring expenses are cabs, restaurants and a gym membership. One-off expenses are flights to visit people in other parts of India and projects like a recent wardrobe upgrade.”
He also stressed the importance of prioritising health, relationships and wealth. “The more I think about it, the more I feel that there are mostly 3 main meta-priorities in life: health, relationships and wealth. I’m prioritising health and relationships a lot more now,” he expressed.
The Reddit user also shared his long-term goals, which include ‘finding a partner’, ‘starting a family’ and ‘adopting 1000 kids’.
Take a look at the Reddit post here:
The post was shared four days ago on Reddit. Since then, it has collected over 300 upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.
Check out a few reactions below:
“I thought ‘it can’t get better than this’ while reading every paragraph and he proved me wrong in the next one,” expressed an individual.
Another added, “Such a great journey! This is beautiful to read. All the best.”
“Congratulations and good luck! I’m a few years behind you, but on a (hopefully) similar trajectory, this was uncannily inspiring,” shared a third.
A fourth wrote, “I’m jealous of people who graduated in 2013. Their careers overlapped with the market’s longest bull run. Damn lucky.”