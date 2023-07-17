IIT graduate uses AI to create cover letter, gets caught

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has undoubtedly revolutionised various aspects of our lives, including writing assistance, but it is not without its shortcomings. Although the technology can produce results quickly, forwarding them without careful review can lead to embarrassing consequences. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened to an individual who relied on AI to generate their cover letter, only to forward it without any edits. As expected, a screenshot of their cover letter has gone viral on the Internet and received a flurry of responses from netizens. A screengrab of the cover letter created by an IIT graduate.(Twitter/@4eo)

“Hi, IIT graduate Akhil. Your code didn’t work. Sincerely, [companyName,fallback=],” wrote Twitter user Leo while sharing a screenshot on Twitter. The picture apparently shows a cover letter of an IIT graduate named Akhil. While the cover letter seemed fine at first glance, it contained the code “[companyName,fallback=]” in two places, revealing that it had been generated using an automated template.

Take a look at the viral screenshot below:

The tweet was shared on July 13. It has so far garnered more than 8.4 lakh likes, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the cover letter written by AI:

“Well if recruiters use this type of automation so can the candidates. I see nothing wrong with this except the fact that the code didn’t work,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “He didn’t fail. You reverted him and that’s what he wanted. Few understand.” “This is what happens when you spend 4 years on LeetCode only thinking that the college tag will do the job for you,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “Don’t think it’s his code. Could be an app that is doing it for him.” “O god...this has always been my nightmare!” wrote a fifth. A fifth remarked, “He could have simply said, ‘I really love what you guys do’ and it would’ve been fine!” What are your thoughts on this AI-generated cover letter?

