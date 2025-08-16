IIT Delhi students groove to Afghan Jalebi, internet lauds their electrifying energy. Viral video

A group of students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has captivated the internet with a spirited performance to the popular Bollywood track Afghan Jalebi. The video, posted on Instagram by Rajat Mahaur, has quickly crossed the one-million mark in views, winning applause from viewers for its energy and charm. IIT Delhi students amazed internet with their Afghan Jalebi dance performance.(Instagram/rajatmahaur)

(Also read: Internet defends ‘vulgar’ dance by IIT Bombay students: ‘Refrain from moral policing’)

Breaking the nerdy stereotype

The clip opens with the group confidently taking centre stage as Pritam’s hit from the film Phantom plays in the background. Their sharp synchronisation and unmissable enthusiasm quickly draw cheers and applause from their peers. The crowd of classmates and juniors can be heard hooting and clapping in full support.

Watch the clip here:

Overlayed text on the video read, “Showing your IIT Juniors that IIT isn’t only nerdy”, while the caption of the post declared, “From this showcase yo dance trophy—Long run.”

Social media applauds the spirit

Social media users flooded the comments section, echoing the excitement of the audience captured in the video. One user commented, “Who said IITians only code? This is next level energy.” Another remarked, “Loved the synchronisation, these guys deserve a trophy.”

Adding to the appreciation, a viewer wrote, “Pritam’s music and IIT Delhi’s moves, what a perfect combination.” A different user said, “This is the IIT we never see in the headlines, and I am glad this side is out.”

One comment read, “They are breaking stereotypes and making IIT life look so much fun.” Another observed, “This is not just a dance, this is a vibe. Crowd energy says it all.”

As the video continues to gain traction, one user remarked, “This truly captures the spirit of college life, brimming with energy and overflowing with fun.”